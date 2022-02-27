WAR IN UKRAINE
Live: Ukrainian military says Sunday was 'difficult' with 'shelling in all directions'
Issued on:
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency General Assembly session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Monday. The move comes as the EU imposed tough new measures on the Kremlin, including barring all Russian flights from the bloc's airspace, and amid warnings of a humanitarian disaster unfolding among those displaced by the conflict.
Advertising
- The UN Security Council on Sunday voted to hold a rare emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine set for Monday.
- EU leaders announced a raft of tough new sanctions on Russia on Sunday, such as closing the entirety of EU airspace to Russian planes, including private jets used by oligarchs, and banning Russian state media outlets. Speaking beside EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Russia Today and Sputnik "will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union”. Von der Leyen also said the bloc was taking the unprecedented step of financing €450 million in arms to Ukraine and introducing restrictions on exports from Russian ally Belarus.
- The EU must be ready to expect more than 7 million Ukrainian refugees, the European commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said after a special meeting in Brussels on Sunday. More than 368,000 Ukrainians have already fled, mostly to Poland and Moldova, according to the UN refugee agency.
- Ukraine on Sunday said it would be holding talks with Russia at its border with Belarus.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert on Sunday, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO powers and harsh financial sanctions. The White House said Putin was "manufacturing threats" with the order while NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg criticised Putin's “dangerous rhetoric”, adding: “This is a behavior which is irresponsible.”
Follow our liveblog below. If updates do not appear, please refresh the page.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe