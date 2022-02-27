WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Ukrainian military says Sunday was 'difficult' with 'shelling in all directions'

Smoke billows from an oil depot hit by Russian strikes in the town of Vasylkiv just outside Kyiv on February 27, 2022. © Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP

FRANCE 24

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency General Assembly session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Monday. The move comes as the EU imposed tough new measures on the Kremlin, including barring all Russian flights from the bloc's airspace, and amid warnings of a humanitarian disaster unfolding among those displaced by the conflict.