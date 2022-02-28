WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Kyiv residents take shelter amidst reports of Russian air strike

Cars are seen through the damaged window of a vehicle hit by bullets, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. © Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters

1 min

Russian artillery bombarded residential districts of Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv on Monday, with Moscow facing increasing international isolation as talks to resolve the conflict failed to make a breakthrough. Ukrainian officials said the Kharkiv attacks had killed civilians, including children. Follow our liveblog for updates.