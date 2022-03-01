WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: ‘Putin was wrong’ that West wouldn’t respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden says

US President Joe Biden speaking in Virginia on February 10, 2022. © Reuters/Leah Millis

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

President Joe Biden will say in his first State of the Union Speech Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin launched an “unprovoked” war, thinking “the West and NATO wouldn’t respond”, according to excerpts released by the White House. Earlier Tuesday, Russia bombed a TV tower in Ukraine’s capital and a residential block in Kharkiv, with president Volodymyr Zelensky accusing the Kremlin of a “war crime” as the civilian toll of the invasion mounted. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.