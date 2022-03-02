WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: War crimes court prosecutor opens Ukraine investigation

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2. 2022. © Emilio Morenatti, AP

Text by: FRANCE 24

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Thursday confirmed he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine. This came after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine. On the frontlines, Russian paratroopers landed in the second-largest city Kharkiv as troops besieged Kherson in southern Ukraine. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.