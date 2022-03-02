WAR IN UKRAINE
Live: War crimes court prosecutor opens Ukraine investigation
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Thursday confirmed he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine. This came after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine. On the frontlines, Russian paratroopers landed in the second-largest city Kharkiv as troops besieged Kherson in southern Ukraine. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.
- The UN General Assembly voted to reprimand Russia for the invasion. The resolution was supported by 141 of the assembly's 193 members.
- Russian paratroopers landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, sparking immediate and “ongoing” fighting.
- Russia's defence ministry said 498 Russian soldiers have died and another 1,597 were wounded in Ukraine since the invasion began last week.
- Ukrainian military officials put the Russian toll much higher: 7,000 Russian servicemen killed and hundreds taken prisoner.
- The strategic southern port city of Mariupol is under heavy shelling. The Black Sea city of Kherson is surrounded.
- The UN human rights office said 227 civilians were killed and 525 others were injured in Ukraine between February 24 to March 1. These are confirmed cases, the real death toll was "considerably higher".
- More than 830,000 people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the UN’s refugee agency says, with the number rising sharply.
- The UN’s International Court of Justice says it will hold public hearings on March 7 and 8 over Ukraine’s allegations of “genocide” by Russia.
