War in Ukraine: Foreign residents among thousands fleeing the conflict

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the conflict in Ukraine to seek refuge in neighbouring Poland. Those displaced aren’t just native Ukrainians however – huge numbers of foreign residents have been forced to flee. FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago and Tarek Kai report from the border city of Przemysl as locals pull out all the stops to provide aid.

Many of these people had already left their homes once before to seek out a better life in Ukraine. Now though, war with Russia has pushed them to leave yet again.

"We had to walk on foot for 30 km. It was terrible. We were almost dead. For four nights we didn't have shelter. We were sleeping just on street. No blanket. Not tent. Nothing.” said an Iraqi man fleeing Lviv.

"We've only just arrived, with my three kids and wife. It was hard for her. She's breastfeeding our son who is just a month and a half old. Not even two months. So I had to leave,” said a man from Cameroon who had been living in Odessa.

For many of these people, the reality of conflict has taken on a whole new meaning.

"It reminded me of the war in Syria. Of when I saw a father and his two sons frozen to death in the snow. The same things they lived through; we're living through now. I never would have thought I'd be living through the kind of things I saw on social media," said a Sudanese woman.

