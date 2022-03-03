Live: More than 30 killed in Chernihiv after Russia strikes residential area
Issued on:
Ukrainian officials said at least 33 civilians were killed and 18 were wounded in a Russian bombardment of a residential area in Chernihiv, in the country’s north. The reports came as Russia and Ukraine on Thursday agreed on the need to set up humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians trying to flee the conflict, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed direct talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.
- Emergency services in the eastern Chernihiv region said 33 bodies had been pulled from the rubble of a Russian air strike. Earlier, governor Viacheslav Chaus said a strike had hit homes and two schools.
- Russia agreed to support the idea of humanitarian corridors for civilians and a possible ceasefire around them, chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said following talks with Ukraine, in the first sign of diplomatic progress between the two countries on any issue since the invasion.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine and Russia could find a way out of the war if the Kremlin treated Ukraine on an equal footing and came to talks with a will to negotiate in good faith. Zelensky said he was willing to have an open conversation with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
- Putin said earlier Thursday the fight against “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine was going “according to plan”.
- French President Emmanuel Macron believes “the worst is to come” in Ukraine after a 90-minute phone call with Putin who appears intent on seizing “the whole” of the country, an aide to the French leader said.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday promised Ukrainians that damage to infrastructure inflicted by invading Russian forces would be repaired and that Moscow would foot the bill.
- In a news conference with foreign journalists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until "the end".
- More than one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion, the United Nations said, amounting to the swiftest refugee exodus this century.
Follow our live blog below. If updates do not appear, please refresh the page.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe