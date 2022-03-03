WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: More than 30 killed in Chernihiv after Russia strikes residential area

This grab made from a handout video released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows a damaged apartment building which is said was hit by shelling in Chernihiv on March 3, 2022. © Ukraine Emergency Ministry Press Service via AFP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

Ukrainian officials said at least 33 civilians were killed and 18 were wounded in a Russian bombardment of a residential area in Chernihiv, in the country’s north. The reports came as Russia and Ukraine on Thursday agreed on the need to set up humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians trying to flee the conflict, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed direct talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.