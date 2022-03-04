WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Russia cracks down on independent, foreign media with 'fake news' jail terms

A woman stands next to rescuers amidst the debris of a school building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 4, 2022. © Viacheslav Ratynskyi, Reuters

2 min

Russia said it would block Facebook and Twitter for excluding state media on Friday. Western news outlets CNN, the BBC and Bloomberg said they would stop broadcasting in Russia after a new law punishing "fake news". Follow our live blog for the latest developments.