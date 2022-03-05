WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Russia continues its full-scale attack on Ukraine's Mariupol, residents trapped

People cross a destroyed bridge as they try to leave the city of Irpin, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 5, 2022. © Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

Russia's defence ministry said Saturday it had resumed "offensive actions" in Ukraine after announcing a ceasefire earlier in the day to allow residents of two besieged cities of Mariupol and neighbouring Volnovakha to evacuate. The Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that "not a single civilian" was able to exit via the humanitarian corridors. "The population of these cities is held by nationalist formations as a human shield," he added.