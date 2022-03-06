WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Odessa residents step up defences as fears of a Russian attack grow

Volunteers fill sandbags to build barricades during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the city of Odessa, Ukraine March 6, 2022. © Igor Tkachenko, Reuters

Text by: FRANCE 24

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday that Russian forces are preparing to bombard Odessa, the historic port city on the Black Sea coast. Russia and Ukraine accused each other of failing to establish a humanitarian corridor out of another key port city, Mariupol, on Sunday, in a second failed attempt to evacuate civilians. Follow our live updates for the latest.