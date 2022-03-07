WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Zelensky says Russian attacks preventing evacuation of civilians

A woman takes a rest after crossing a destroyed bridge as she evacuates from the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022. © Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

Russia said Monday it would open humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee pummelled Ukrainian cities, but Kiev accused Moscow of making it impossible for innocent people to escape. Another attempt is expected Tuesday, following the latest round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on Monday. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.