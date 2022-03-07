WAR IN UKRAINE
Live: Zelensky says Russian attacks preventing evacuation of civilians
Russia said Monday it would open humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee pummelled Ukrainian cities, but Kiev accused Moscow of making it impossible for innocent people to escape. Another attempt is expected Tuesday, following the latest round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on Monday. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.
- EU nations said Monday they would begin examining membership applications submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in the wake of Russia's invasion, a move sure to antagonise Moscow. Russia has supported pro-Russian separatist forces in all three nations.
- Russia announced plans to open humanitarian corridors on Tuesday from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities after a third round of Russia-Ukraine talks Monday.
- Kyiv on Monday rejected a Russian offer to allow Ukrainians to escape via humanitarian corridors but only to Russia or Belarus. French President Emmanuel Macron called the offer “hypocritical” and criticised the “cynicism” exhibited by Moscow.
- Russia on Monday boycotted a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague at which Ukraine asked for a provisional measure ordering Russia to immediately halt the invasion.
- Russia continued its assault on several Ukrainian cities on Monday. There was fighting in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, the southern port city of Mariupol has been under continuous bombardment and there was heavy fighting for control of the strategic Mykolayiv airport in the south.
- Local officials said Ukrainian forces on Monday had retaken control of the northeastern town of Chuhuiv.
- More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24, according to the UN. The UN Security Council is set to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the unfolding humanitarian crisis.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)
