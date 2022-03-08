WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Starbucks join other US firms halting Russia operations

A view shows a McDonald's restaurant in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 8, 2022. © Anton Vaganov, Reuters

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

McDonald's, Coca-Cola and Starbucks on Tuesday bowed to public pressure and suspended their operations in Russia over Moscow's internationally condemned invasion of Ukraine. Several of these companies, symbols of American cultural influence in the world, have been the subject of boycott calls on social media as investors have also begun to ask questions about their presence. Follow our live blog for the day’s latest developments.