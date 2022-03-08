War in Ukraine: Civilians flee strategic town of Irpin as Russian troops advance

ON THE GROUND

Civilians fleeing bombing, near a concrete bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian military to delay the Russian army, in the city of Irpin.

In Irpin, a strategic suburb west of Kyiv, desperate civilians try to flee bombings and the arrival of Russian troops. A team from FRANCE 24 reports from the front line.

Near the last front line in the northwest of Ukraine, some ten thousand people are estimated to have crossed out of Irpin in the last five days.

A concrete bridge has been destroyed by Ukrainian forces to slow the Russian army's advance.

One kilometre away, Russian forces allow civilians fleeing the area to escape via a humanitarian corridor as the fighting intensifies.

"I'm a Legionnaire, the Foreign Legion of France," a soldier helping citizens flee told FRANCE 24. "I want to tell all Ukrainians in France not to fear: all is well. We will win. It's a certainty."

A map of northern Ukraine. © France 24

