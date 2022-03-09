WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Ukrainian, Russia foreign ministers prepare to meet in Turkey

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. © Evgeniy Maloletka, AP

Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine will meet in Turkey on Thursday in the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow invaded its neighbour, with Ankara hoping they could mark a turning point in the raging conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday described a Russian air strike on a children’s hospital in Mariupol as a “war crime” after it prompted international condemnation. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.