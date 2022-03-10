WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Zelensky says Russian tanks attacked Mariupol humanitarian corridor

Efforts to send food, water and medicine into the city failed when Russian tanks attacked a humanitarian corridor, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest address, broadcast late Thursday. © Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook (screen grab)

Hundreds of thousands of civilians remained trapped in Ukrainian cities on Thursday, sheltering from Russian bombs as talks between Ukraine and Russia’s foreign ministers made little apparent progress. Mariupol residents scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city amid international condemnation over an airstrike a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.