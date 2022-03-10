Video: Irpin mounts resistance against Russian tanks advancing on Kyiv
In the heart of Irpin, a satellite city located around 20 kilometres northwest of Kyiv, FRANCE 24’s Cyril Payen finds the entire city is mounting resistance against Russian forces advancing towards the Ukrainian capital.
The streets of Irpin, a mainly residential area on the outskirts of Kyiv, are largely deserted two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine.
But Irpin is a city where Ukrainian fighters are mounting resistance against approaching Russian tanks. “Here, there is a population of resistance forces, and there are still families that are holed up in bunkers. Really the whole city is mounting a resistance,” explained Payen.
