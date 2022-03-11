WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Russia expands its offensive to western Ukraine

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. © Evgeniy Maloletka, AP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

Russian forces expanded their offensive in Ukraine on Friday as they conducted airstrikes in new areas in the country's west. Ukrainian authorities said Russian airstrikes hit in the western cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk — far from Russia’s main targets elsewhere in the country. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments.