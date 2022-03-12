Live: Ukraine says seven civilians shot dead by Russian troops while fleeing fighting near Kyiv
Ukraine accused Russian forces on Saturday of killing seven civilians in an attack on women and children trying to flee fighting near Kyiv, and France said Russian President Vladimir Putin had shown he was not ready to make peace. The United States said it would rush up to $200 million in additional weapons to Ukraine, while Russia warned that it considers arms convoys “legitimate targets”. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments.
- Ukraine’s intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of firing at a convoy that was evacuating women and children from the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region, killing seven people including one child.
- The United States on Saturday said it would rush up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for more equipment to defend against heavy shelling by Russian forces.
- In a phone call on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not show a willingness to end a war with Ukraine, a French presidency official said. The French and German leaders reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine as a condition for full negotiations, the official said.
- Britain’s defense ministry said fighting was raging northwest of Kyiv on Saturday and that the bulk of Russian ground forces were now around 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the centre of the capital. The ministry said elements of the large Russian military column north of Kyiv have dispersed, likely to support an attempt to encircle the Ukrainian capital.
- The governors of two Ukrainian regions, Kyiv and Donetsk, said in separate statements that attacks were continuing in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring in aid through “humanitarian corridors”.
- The UN said Russia may be committing war crimes in cities such as Mariupol, where people have been trying to flee Russian bombardment in a freezing city without water or heat that is running out of food. The situation is “desperate”, a Doctors Without Borders official told AFP.
- The European Commission aims to double the EU’s military aid to Ukraine and has proposed earmarking another €500 million for the cause. US, EU and G7 are set to revoke Russia’s “most favoured nation” status over its invasion of Ukraine.
- The UN said the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 has surged past 2.6 million.
