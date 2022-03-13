Corsican protestors clash with police in anger over jailed nationalist Yvan Colonna

A protester holds a Corsican flag during clashes with police following a rally in support to Corsican nationalist figure Yvan Colonna a week after he was attacked in prison, in Bastia, Corsica, on March 13 2022.

Protestors in the northern Corsican town of Bastia attacked public buildings and threw projectiles at police on Sunday in the latest demonstration over an attack on a jailed nationalist at a mainland French prison.

Advertising Read more

A protest that gathered 7,000 people in mid-afternoon turned violent as around 300 hooded individuals used Molotov cocktails and other projectiles to target police and state institutions, setting fire to a public tax office, the local prefecture said in a statement.

There were 38 injured in the ongoing clashes, including 24 police officers, the prefecture said in an update at 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). There have been a number of demonstrations on the island of Corsica in the past week, including some clashes with police, in outrage over the strangling of Yvan Colonna by a fellow inmate at a prison in southern France.

The attack left the Corsican militant in a coma and led to renewed calls for nationalist prisoners to be transferred from the French mainland to the island.

Colonna is serving a life sentence for the 1998 murder of Claude Erignac, who as prefect of Corsica embodied the power of the French state on an island with a history of separatist violence.

(Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe