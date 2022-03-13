WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Russia asked China for weapons and aid for Ukraine war, says US

A Ukrainian firefighter drags a hose inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. © Vadim Ghirda, AP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

The U.S. and China are sending top aides to meet in Rome on Monday amid mounting tensions between the two countries over the Russia-Ukraine war and as a U.S. official reports that Russia in recent days has asked China for military equipment to help press its campaign. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments.