Live: Russia asked China for weapons and aid for Ukraine war, says US
The U.S. and China are sending top aides to meet in Rome on Monday amid mounting tensions between the two countries over the Russia-Ukraine war and as a U.S. official reports that Russia in recent days has asked China for military equipment to help press its campaign. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments.
- Lviv's regional governor, Maxim Kozitsky, said on Sunday that 35 people were killed in a Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military facility in Yavoriv near the Polish border. Ukraine held most of its drills with NATO countries at the base, one of Ukraine's largest, before the invasion.
- Nearly 125,000 people have been evacuated via humanitarian corridors from conflict zones in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Sunday. “Today the key task is Mariupol,” he said, adding that an aid convoy is now only 80 kilometres (50 miles) away from the besieged port city where more than 400,000 people are trapped without water or heat.
- Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nyebytov reported that an American journalist was shot and killed and a colleague wounded in Irpin northwest of Kyiv on Sunday. Media reports said that a third Ukrainian colleague was also wounded in the incident. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, identified the journalist as 51-year-old Brent Renaud.
- Ukraine's human rights commissioner Lyudmila Denisova accused Russia of using banned phosphorus weapons in an overnight attack in the Luhansk region in a statement posted online. Her claims could not be independently verified. Asked about the allegations on Sunday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reiterated that if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, “they will pay a severe price”.
- Ukraine’s intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of firing at a convoy that was evacuating women and children from the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region, killing seven people including a child.
- In a phone call on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not show a willingness to end a war with Ukraine, the French presidency said. The French and German leaders reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine as a condition for full negotiations.
- The European Commission aims to double the EU’s military aid to Ukraine and has proposed earmarking another €500 million for the cause. US, EU and G7 are set to revoke Russia’s “most favoured nation” status over its invasion.
- The UN said the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 has surged past 2.6 million.
