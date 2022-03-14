Live: French presidential candidates grilled over war in Ukraine

FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

French President Emmanuel Macron and his seven leading challengers in the upcoming presidential election are quizzed on world affairs and the war in Ukraine on Monday night in a special programme hosted by French broadcaster TF1.

9:30pm Paris time: Le Pen slams Russia sanctions

Next up was Marine Le Pen, who got to speak for a lot longer than Hidalgo under bizarre rules that give candidates more or less time based on their polling figures, the number of MPs in their parties and a host of other criteria.

The 2017 runner-up has differed from many rivals by opposing Western sanctions on Russia, which she says will hurt French people’s spending power. She repeated that message on TF1, stressing the need to “protect” the French from the war’s economic fallout.

“I don’t want gas prices to rise eightfold and oil prices to double. I don’t want the French to commit hara-kiri,” said the far-right leader, warning that economic consequences of the war could be “a hundred times worse than the pandemic”.

Le Pen’s ratings have risen since the Russian invasion of Ukraine – somewhat bizarrely, considering her past comments on Putin. Unlike leftist candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-right leader has spoken admiringly of the Russian leader, until recently, and laughed off suggestions he might pose a threat to Europe. She even put a picture of her shaking hands with Putin at the Kremlin on her campaign leaflets (some of which have since been sent to the shredder).

Dans le tract de huit pages que Marine Le Pen avait notamment diffusé lors de son premier meeting à Reims, début février, figure une photo d’elle avec… Vladimir Poutine, prise en 2017. Le tout pour célébrer une « femme de convictions » et sa « stature internationale ». pic.twitter.com/NgNMoNN1ea — Pierre-Alain Furbury (@paFurbury) March 1, 2022

However, her insistence on the impact of sanctions on French consumers has struck a chord with many voters in poorer small towns and rural areas where her support is strongest.

Asked whether Putin should be considered a “dictator”, Le Pen said he was an “autocrat, like the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar or China”. She added: “The world is full of leaders who don’t respect democracy and this brings me no joy (…) [But] my obsession is peace”.

9:10pm Paris time: 'No complacency with a dictator'

First to speak, Socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo reiterated her criticism of leftist rival Jean-Luc Mélenchon and his stance on Russia’s Putin, saying “there can be no complacency when facing a dictator:” The mayor of Paris, who is polling at a lowly 2.5%, has previously said that Mélenchon’s past comments on the Russian president (more about those later) “disqualify” him from the French presidency.

Hidalgo also had a go at the incumbent president, claiming Macron had failed to prepare the country for war by leaving it dependent on (Russian) fossil fuels and thus vulnerable to surging prices. France is actually one of the European countries least dependent on Russian gas, though French motorists are at the mercy of soaring petrol prices like their European peers.

The struggling Socialist candidate also slammed Macron’s plans to raise France’s legal retirement age to 65, from the current 62.

8:50pm Paris time: A campaign upended by war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed world affairs to the forefront of France’s presidential race, upending a campaign in which three of the five leading candidates are staunch critics of the US-led transatlantic alliance.

The war has presented France’s mainstream parties – whose candidates are struggling in polls – with a fresh opportunity to round on some of their more radical rivals and accuse them of cosying up to Putin while vilifying NATO.

>> Ukraine war puts France’s NATO-sceptic presidential candidates in a tight spot

Criticism has focused on a trio of presidential hopefuls – Marine Le Pen, her far-right rival Éric Zemmour and leftist firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon – who are polling in second, third and fourth place, respectively, and are frequently lumped together for their “sovereignist” rhetoric despite being at odds on many issues.

The two far-right leaders have spoken admiringly of the Russian leader’s unsparingly nationalist approach, in Zemmour’s case even longing for a “French Putin”. Le Pen has previously laughed off suggestions that Putin posed a threat to Europe, saying that NATO had outlived its usefulness.

While Mélenchon has no such affinity with the strongman in the Kremlin, he has in the past joined his rivals in belittling the threat from Moscow even as he blamed NATO for stirring trouble.

8:30pm Paris time: A presidential non-debate

Monday's faux debate is the first of three televised match-ups before the first round of the election on April 10, when the pack of 12 presidential hopefuls will be pared down to just two.

TF1 had initially planned to host a traditional debate between the rival candidates, before looking for an alternative format over Macron’s refusal to spar with his challengers and concerns about how to manage a shouting match between the eleven others.

In the end, the incumbent agreed to a format in which candidates speak in turn, provided they don’t cross paths – not even for a group photo.

For sake of brevity, the private broadcaster has opted to ditch four “minor” candidates languishing at the back of the pack, though some are actually polling neck and neck with the Socialists’ struggling nominee, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Predictably, the four left out, including leftist Philippe Poutou (tweet below), have decried a parody of democracy.

Depuis quelques jours on entendait parler d’une soirée électorale sur @TF1 le 14 mars « avec 11 candidats ».

Scoop (1): finalement il n’y aura pas 11 mais 8 candidats invités

Scoop (2): on n’est pas parmi les 8

Le débat démocratique c’est bien, mais c’est pas pour tout le monde. — Philippe Poutou (@PhilippePoutou) March 11, 2022

