WAR IN UKRAINE
Live: Thousands evacuate Ukraine front-line cities, deadly Russian strikes continue despite talks
Issued on:
Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 4,000 people from front-line cities on Monday via seven humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Monday, even as Russian forces unleashed a barrage of air strikes across the country, threatening to take “full control” of several major cities. The fourth round of talks failed to deliver a breakthrough, with negotiations to resume on Tuesday. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.
Advertising
- The United States warned China against helping Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine, in what a US official said were “intense” talks.
- An editor at Russian state TV news interrupted a news broadcast to display an anti-war message, in an extraordinary act of dissent.
- More than 4,000 people from front-line cities on Monday via seven humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.
- The European Union adopted a fourth package of sanctions against Russia, targeting individuals and companies "implicated in the assault on Ukraine", the office of the French EU presidency announced Monday.
- The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said 2,808,792 refugees have left Ukraine, up 110,512 from Sunday, making it the largest refugee exodus in Europe since World War II. UNICEF said more than one million children have fled.
- At least two people were killed and 12 wounded when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv on Monday, according to emergency services.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country or see its member states attacked by Russia, in a new video address.
- Delegations from Russia and Ukraine held a fourth round of talks on Monday, but no new progress was announced. A Ukrainian negotiator said talks would resume on Tuesday.
- Moscow has asked Beijing for military supplies and economic aid, US officials told media outlets. The US has warned that China will face "severe consequences" if it helps Russia dodge sanctions.
- The Ukrainian leader is slated to address the US Congress remotely on Wednesday, Democratic House and Senate leaders announced on Monday. Zelensky will address Canada’s lawmakers on Tuesday.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe