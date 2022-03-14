WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Thousands evacuate Ukraine front-line cities, deadly Russian strikes continue despite talks

A satellite image shows a color infrared view of fires burning near Fontanna street, in eastern Mariupol, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. Picture taken March 14, 2022. © Maxar Technologies via Reuters

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 4,000 people from front-line cities on Monday via seven humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Monday, even as Russian forces unleashed a barrage of air strikes across the country, threatening to take “full control” of several major cities. The fourth round of talks failed to deliver a breakthrough, with negotiations to resume on Tuesday. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.