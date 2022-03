Ukrainian Orthodox Church mobilises against Russian invasion

01:49 Clergy in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church gather for mass in Kyiv on the third Sunday following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on March 13, 2022. © France 24 screengrab

Text by: James ANDRÉ | Jonathan WALSH | Video by: James ANDRÉ

The Ukrainan Orthodox Church held services throughout the country on Sunday, March 13, despite ongoing attacks in Ukraine by Russian forces. While worshippers pray for peace, the church's 7,000 priests are volunteering with the army and humanitarian aid efforts. FRANCE 24's James André and Jonathan Walsh report from a service in the capital Kyiv. Click on the player to watch the report in full.