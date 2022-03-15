WAR IN UKRAINE
Live: Top Polish politician calls for NATO 'peace mission' to help Ukraine
An international peacekeeping mission should be sent to operate in Ukraine, the leader of Poland's ruling party said on Tuesday during a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.
- The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia met in Kyiv on Tuesday as "representatives" of the EU. Deputy Polish PM Jaroslaw Kaczynski said that he thinks "it is necessary to have a peace mission - NATO, possibly some wider international structure - but a mission that will be able to defend itself, which will operate on Ukrainian territory".
- U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders will hold a special summit in Brussels next week to discuss the Ukraine conflict.
- Four people were killed in Russian strikes on residential buildings in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynsky district and in the Podilsk area, according to the capital's mayor.
- A Moscow court fined an editor at a Russian state TV news channel who displayed an anti-war message during a live broadcast aired on Monday.
- An Irish journalist and a Ukrainian journalist were killed in an attack outside Kyiv. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was ‘deeply disturbed’ by the killing.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted Russian military losses in a broadcast early Tuesday morning. One of his advisers has suggested the war could be over by May due to a lack of Russian resources.
- Delegations from Russia and Ukraine began a fifth round of talks on Tuesday, after discussions were paused on Monday without a breakthrough.
- The Ukrainian leader is slated to address the US Congress remotely on Wednesday, Democratic House and Senate leaders announced on Monday. Zelensky addressed Canada’s lawmakers on Tuesday.
- The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, on Tuesday said more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland, in the largest refugee exodus in Europe since World War II. UNICEF said around 1.4 million children have fled, or “almost one child a second has become a refugee”.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)
