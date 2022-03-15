WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Top Polish politician calls for NATO 'peace mission' to help Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 15, 2022. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

An international peacekeeping mission should be sent to operate in Ukraine, the leader of Poland's ruling party said on Tuesday during a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.