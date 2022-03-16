WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: UN Security Council members call for emergency Ukraine meeting Thursday

A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces loads a magazine during tactical exercises, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Lviv, Ukraine, March 16, 2022. © Roman Baluk, Reuters

The United States, Britain, France, Albania, Norway and Ireland have requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting Thursday because of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, diplomatic sources said. The request came after US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin “a war criminal”, in comments the Kremlin called “unacceptable and unforgivable”. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.