Macron unveils re-election manifesto, vows stronger France in time of crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron rolls out his re-election platform at a press conference in Aubervilliers, north of Paris, on March 17, 2022.

Riding high in the polls, French President Emmanuel Macron rolled out his re-election platform on Thursday, vowing to strengthen France's sovereignty and steer the country through what he called a new era of crisis.

Macron's lead ahead of next month's election has grown in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has pulled clear of rivals ahead of the first round on April 10 and is seen comfortably beating any opponent in a run-off.

"We are at a tipping point where we can make a real difference," Macron, told a news conference in Aubervilliers, north of Paris, highlighting the war on the European Union's doorstep and the global challenge of climate change.

"Many of the things that we have to do today, in a time of crisis, and that we will have to do in the coming months and years will structure the life of our country in the long run,” he added.

Making France a more self-sufficient country will be a key objective, said the incumbent president, outlining plans to bolster the country's agricultural and industrial independence, strengthen the army and build more nuclear reactors.

Nuclear power "is the only option that allows us to reduce our carbon emissions in an efficient, rapid and sovereign way," he said, adding that the French state would boost its stakes in strategic energy firms.

EDF gained 2.7% as French President Macron said state will need to take control of some firms in the energy sector in a plan to bolster the country’s independence just 3 weeks before presidential election. “We will have to retake capitalist control of several industrial actors.” pic.twitter.com/JVxGhzX0vq — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) March 17, 2022

Macron also said he wanted to build a "European metaverse" to compete with US tech giants and make Europe more independent on that front too.

Tax cuts worth €15 billion

As he launches his campaign, the French president can count on an economic boom that voters have not seen the likes of in a generation – a point he stressed at the start of his news conference.

"I had promised to lower unemployment – despite the crises, we did it," he said. "The rate of unemployment is at its lowest level for 15 years, the youth unemployment rate is at its lowest level for 40 years, and the participation rate is at its highest level since we've been measuring it."

"[But] none of these results can be considered enough," he added. "We will continue with reforms to the labour market, continuing to simplify social dialogue, continuing to give visibility to employers and employees. We will continue with reforms to unemployment insurance to adapt it to the economic situation."

Confirming proposals that had already been leaked to the media, Macron said he would raise the retirement age from 62 to 65, lower inheritance taxes, and step up public investments in green energy and new technologies.

He also promised subsidies for home improvements and other measures to fight climate change, for example ensuring access to affordable electric vehicles, including through leasing programmes.

Altogether, the reforms "represent a budgetary effort of 50 billion euros annually up until 2027," he added, taking into account tax cuts "worth 15 billion euros (annually), split equally between households and businesses."

Re-elected ‘without a campaign’

The 44-year-old, who delayed declaring his bid for a second term until the last possible moment, was under pressure to engage with voters and challengers ahead of the election.

Rivals across the political spectrum, who have struggled to make an impact in recent weeks amid the war in Ukraine, have accused the incumbent of attempting to bypass the election campaign.

"The president wants to be re-elected without ever really having been a candidate, without a campaign, without a debate, without a competition of ideas," the conservative head of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, complained on Tuesday.

"If there isn't a campaign, then there will be questions about the legitimacy of the winner," Larcher, from the opposition Republicans party, told Le Figaro newspaper.

Macron has taken a leading role in Western diplomatic outreach to stop the war in Ukraine, holding around 20 hours of talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the last five weeks.

His efforts have given him a personal ratings boost at home, while sidelining his rivals in the campaign.

Strong lead over rivals

The most recent voter surveys suggest Macron has gained between 5.0 and 6.0 points over the last month and could be on course to win the first round of the election with a score of around 30 percent, a significantly higher margin of victory than in 2017.

On average, the incumbent is polling more than 10% ahead of his closest challenger, veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen. She is trailed by three candidates on around 11-12 percent – conservative candidate Valérie Pécresse, far-right former TV pundit Eric Zemmour and leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The top two candidates in the first round will progress to a run-off vote on April 24. Polls currently suggest Macron would triumph by a large margin, irrespective of his rival.

However, the head of state remains a highly divisive figure, owing to pro-business labour law reform and his abrasive personality, which led to violent anti-government demonstrations in 2018 by so-called Yellow Vest protesters.

A survey by the Odexa polling group, published by Le Figaro on Wednesday, suggested one in four people might abstain in the first round of the election, the second-highest rate since 1965.

