Live: Western leaders accuse Russia of ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine as civilian toll mounts

Refugees from Ukraine wait to board a bus to Warsaw after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at border checkpoint in Kroscienko, Poland, March 17, 2022. © Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters

Text by: FRANCE 24

Bloody new attacks on civilians fuelled accusations from the US and EU Thursday that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine, as the number of refugees fleeing the country neared 3.2 million – an increase of more than 100,000 since the previous day, according to the UN. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.