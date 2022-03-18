WAR IN UKRAINE
Live: Western leaders accuse Russia of ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine as civilian toll mounts
Bloody new attacks on civilians fuelled accusations from the US and EU Thursday that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine, as the number of refugees fleeing the country neared 3.2 million – an increase of more than 100,000 since the previous day, according to the UN. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.
- Russia canceled a UN Security Council vote on a “humanitarian” resolution on Ukraine, scheduled for Friday, after failing to secure co-sponsorship of the draft text from China and India, suggesting that neither Beijing nor New Delhi were going to support it, according to diplomats.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he agreed with President Joe Biden that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine.
- The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the “serious violations and war crimes” committed by Russia in Ukraine.
- Rescue workers were searching for survivors in the rubble of a theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol on Thursday, after Ukraine said a powerful Russian air strike had hit the building where hundreds of people had been sheltering from the war. The number of casualties is still unknown.
- In an emotional video address to German parliament on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the country to tear down the new “wall” he said Russia was building between “free and unfree” Europe, invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall.
- The Kremlin on Thursday rejected the top UN court’s order to halt the Ukraine offensive. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague ruling called for an “immediate” suspension. The Kremlin’s spokesman said Russia “cannot take this decision into account”.
- The UNHCR said Thursday that nearly 3.2 million Ukrainians had fled across the border since the war began on February 24, an increase of more than 100,000 since the previous day. The UN children’s agency says around half of those who have fled are children.
