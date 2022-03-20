As it happened
Live: Ukraine calls Russian siege of Mariupol 'a terror', as city says thousands deported
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's siege of the port city of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come", while local authorities said early Sunday that thousands of residents there had been taken by force across the border onto Russian territory.
- Russian forces backed by Chechen fighters broke through the defences of the besieged city of Mariupol and are now inside the city, which has been under Russian shelling for days.
- Russian air raids on Mykolaiv took place in quick succession Saturday, a regional official said, a day after a deadly strike on a military barracks in the southern Ukrainian city.
- The Russian military said on Saturday it had used a Kinzhal hypersonic missile for the first time in combat during its offensive in Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday the “hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition" in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal for talks with Moscow in a video posted to Facebook on Saturday. "This is the time to meet," he said, adding that: "Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that several generations will not recover."
- The UNHCR has said that more than 3.25 million Ukrainians had fled across the border since the war began on February 24, with more than 2 million crossing the Polish border. The UN children’s agency said around half of those who have fled are children.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)
