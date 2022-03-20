As it happened

Live: Ukraine calls Russian siege of Mariupol 'a terror', as city says thousands deported

Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia drive an armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 19, 2022. © Stringer, Reuters

Text by: Henrique VALADARES Follow 1 min

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's siege of the port city of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come", while local authorities said early Sunday that thousands of residents there had been taken by force across the border onto Russian territory.