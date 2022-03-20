Fears mount over Russian seizures of Ukraine's nuclear power plants

On the Ground

The director of the Rivne nuclear power plant, Pavlo Pavlyshyn, is worried about what invading Russian troops might do at this facility in northwestern Ukraine or at Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia, two nuclear sites already occupied by Russian forces.

At an onsite studio, Pavlyshyn records videos, including about what's happening at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which Russian forces have occupied since March 4.

He alleges that Russian forces have been exploding the shells that did not detonate during the battle for the facility "just a few hundred metres" from its main entrance. "We think this is highly dangerous," he said.

When asked what the consequences might be if Russian shelling were to damage a reactor, Pavlyshyn said wryly: "If the wind's blowing in the direction of France, you'll know soon enough."

Residents of Varash, a town several kilometres from the plant, know the story of Chernobyl only too well. The mayor of the town, Oleksandr Menzul, warned that the plant needs qualified staff to remain. The power station "needs professionals to keep it running, it can't be left without staff", he said, adding: "The power station was not designed to handle military operations."

