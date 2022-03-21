War in Ukraine

Live: Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol

People dig a grave for victims killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in a street in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 20, 2022. © Alexander Ermochenko, Reuters

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

Ukraine has rejected an ultimatum to surrender the besieged port city of Mariupol to Russian forces by 05:00 am (0300 GMT) on Monday, its deputy prime minister told Ukrainian media Monday. Many of Mariupol’s 400,000 residents remain trapped with little if any food, water and power, and have faced some of the heaviest bombardments since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Follow the latest developments on our live blog.