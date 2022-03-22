Live: Zelensky ready to discuss status of Crimea and Donbas with Putin

LIVE

Overnight to Tuesday, Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky announced he was ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for direct peace talks “in any format”, saying the status of the disputed territories of Crimea and two self-declared republics in Donbas could be up for debate and a possible referendum. Follow our live blog below for the latest updates.

6.30am Paris time: Zelensky renews offer of direct peace talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed an offer of direct peace talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin overnight to Tuesday, declaring the status of Russian-occupied Crimea and two Russian-backed self-declared republics in Donbas could be up for debate and a possible referendum.

Zelensky told local media that he was ready to meet Putin “in any format” to discuss ending the almost one-month-old war that has shattered several Ukrainian cities.

