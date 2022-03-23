Live: 'Hellscape' in Mariupol where 100,000 trapped, Biden heads to Europe

War in Ukraine

In his latest video address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that nearly 100,000 remained trapped in besieged port city of Mariupol in “inhumane conditions” without food, water or medication as Russia’s bombardment continued. President Joe Biden departs for Brussels on Wednesday for talks with European leaders, carrying with him plans for more sanctions on Moscow. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates.

08:04 am: Local ceasefire agreed for Luhansk, says governor

The governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine said agreement had been reached on a local ceasefire to evacuate civilians trapped by fighting. Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on the Telegram messaging app that the ceasefire would come into force at 9 am.

01:34 am: March 22: Kyiv residents, businesses coordinate aid and self-defence as fighting consumes suburbs

Entrepreneur Dmytro Tymoshenko has turned his paint company into a force for Kyiv’s self-preservation. His facilities are now producing their own bulletproof vests as well as serving as a hub for distribution of medicine and other humanitarian aid. FRANCE 24’s James Andre, Jonathan Walsh and Oleksiy Gordieiev report from the Ukrainian capital:

11:22 pm: Zelensky says talks with Russia tough but ‘moving forward’; 100,000 still trapped in Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Wednesday that peace talks with Russia to end the war were tough and sometimes confrontational but added “step by step we are moving forward”.

In his nightly video address, Zelensky also said 100,000 people were living in the besieged city of Mariupol in inhuman conditions, without food, water or medicine.

Zelensky said more than 7,000 people had escaped in the last 24 hours, but one group travelling along an agreed humanitarian route west of the city were “simply captured by the occupiers”.

