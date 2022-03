ON THE GROUND

France 24 meets civilians sheltering from Russian bombs in Odesa's catacombs

01:53 A woman from Odesa hiding out in the city's catacombs with her family to escape Russian bombing, March 23rd 2022. © France 24

Russian forces bombed residential areas in their first attack on the vital Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday. Ukraine fears the city could be the next target of Russia’s offensive in the south. Its inhabitants have found the perfect refuge from Russian bombs - the city's catacombs.France 24's Julie Dungelhoeff and Amar Al Hameedawi met with civilians hiding out 20 metres underground.