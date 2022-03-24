Live: Biden arrives in Brussels for trio of summits on Ukraine war

WAR IN UKRAINE

US President Joe Biden arrives in Brussels to attend a trio of summits on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Thursday to attend a series of NATO, G7, and European Union summits on the war in Ukraine. Biden will later visit Warsaw to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for the latest updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Advertising Read more

09:15 am: Putin made 'big mistake' invading Ukraine, says NATO chief

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making a "big mistake" by invading Ukraine, as leaders gathered to discuss overhauling the alliance's eastern defences.

"President Putin has made a big mistake and that is to launch a war against an independent sovereign nation. He has underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian people, the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces," Stoltenberg said ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels.

08:38 am: Turkey calls for increased ceasefire efforts

Turkey called for ramped up efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine and vowed to continue its "mediation and facilitation" work between Moscow and Kyiv, ahead of a NATO summit where leaders will discuss Russia's invasion.

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia and has good ties with both. While supporting Ukraine and criticising Russia, Ankara has also opposed sanctions on Moscow and launched mediation efforts.

07:12 am: Putin attending G20 summit 'a step too far', says Australian PM

Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit with other world leaders at this year's G20 summit would be "a step too far", Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.

Putin has already been invited to the G20 heads of state summit in November by this year's host Jakarta, and he intends to be there, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia said this week. But Morrison objected, citing Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine.

06:45 am: Zelensky urges global protests against Russia's war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to protest Russia's invasion of his country.

"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelensky said in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."

Zelensky addresses French parliament 01:39

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe