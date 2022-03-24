Ukraine's volunteer medics race to rescue civilians trapped by shelling in Irpin

ON THE GROUND

Children shelter in an ambulance as they are evacuated from Irpin, near Kyiv on March 23 2022.

As fighting continues on the edge of Kyiv, particularly in the town of Irpin, volunteer medics are helping to evacuate the last civilians. France 24's Gwendoline Debono joined them for a day.

Their yellow ambulance is synonymous with saviour for civilians still stuck on the front lines in Irpin.

Taras, a French doctor of Ukrainian origin, left Corsica at the beginning of the war to come and help out as a volunteer medic.

He works alongside Sergei, an ambulance driver. At the first sign of trouble, they don their flak jackets and helmets and rush to the front lines.

They go to look for civilians trapped in the city of Irpin. As they try to lead them to their ambulance, Russian forces start shelling the evacuation area.

They manage to bring civilians, including women, children and elderly men to safety but their unarmoured vehicle shows damage from the shelling.

