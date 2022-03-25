Live: Biden to visit Polish town near Ukraine to signal West’s resolve against Moscow

WAR IN UKRAINE

US President Joe Biden attends an EU leaders summit in Brussels on March 24, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden will travel to a town near the Polish-Ukrainian border Friday to signal Western resolve against a Russian invasion that has increasingly turned to a grinding war of attrition. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest updates on the situation in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Advertising Read more

8:18 am: UK says Ukrainian forces have reoccupied towns east of Kyiv

Ukrainian forces have re-occupied towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv, helped by Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.

7:12 am: Zelensky urges halt to Russia's bombardment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukrainians "need to achieve peace" and halt Russian bombardment that has forced millions to flee to countries like Poland, where US President Joe Biden is due to receive a briefing later today on the humanitarian crisis.

On the heels of Western leaders' summits in Brussels that aimed to show a united front against Russia's month-long invasion of its neighbour, Biden will travel to the eastern Polish town of Rzeszow, less than 80 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, and meet experts involved in the refugee response. He will also meet members of the US 82nd Airborne Division.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe