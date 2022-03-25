Toys, nappies, blankets: Volunteers drive across Europe to help Ukraine refugees

On the Ground

Volunteers have brought various supplies to give to refugees from Ukraine who have crossed the Polish border.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than 2 million refugees have crossed into Poland, with thousands continuing to arrive at the border every day. The crisis has inspired many individuals to help: Hundreds of volunteers, along with NGOs and charities, have turned up to contribute their bit. FRANCE 24's Ellen Gainsford, Pauline Godart and Raid Abu Zaideh report.

Jonathan is from Malmeudy in Belgium. He drove a truck loaded with food, toys and nappies more than 1,500 kilometres to Medyka, the main border crossing for Ukrainian refugees coming into Poland.

“I already had the idea of doing something, maybe not to come all at once, but to participate actively. As I have three children, it was especially for the children that we did the convoy,” he says.

Nice, France-based Christophe, who works as a fireman, took a holiday in order to travel to Medyka. "There are cruel people in the world and we have to balance the scales a little bit. They are almost embarrassed by all the stuff that we bring them. They are very courteous. And frankly it's nice to see a few smiles," he says.

