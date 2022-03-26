Live: Biden to argue the ‘free world’ opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Warsaw speech

War in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will deliver a speech in Poland Saturday arguing that the “free world” opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. Ukraine’s army said Saturday it had clashed with Russian forces around the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow said Friday it would focus its war efforts to secure territory claimed by pro-Russian separatists. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments in Ukraine. All times in Paris time [GMT+1].

8:15 am: Ukraine's army reports clashes with Russian forces in Donbas

Ukraine’s army said Saturday it had clashed with Russian forces around the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

In a dawn report, the army’s general staff said it had “inflicted significant losses”, claiming to have shot down three planes, destroyed eight tanks and killed dozens of soldiers.

8:04 am: Biden to meet with Poland's Duda, deliver speech on Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden will argue in a speech in Poland on Saturday that the "free world" opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

After three days of emergency meetings with allies of the G7, European Council and NATO, and a visit with US troops in Poland, Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

In what US officials were billing as a major address, Biden "will deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles," the White House said in a statement.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

