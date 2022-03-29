Live: Ukraine-Russia peace talks to resume in Istanbul with ceasefire top objective for Kyiv

War in Ukraine

A view of part of an armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops on a road leading to the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on March 28, 2022.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators scheduled to resume in Istanbul Tuesday would focus on easing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, with a ceasefire being the “maximum” goal of the talks. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times indicated are Paris time [GMT+1].

7:21 am: Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepare for talks in Istanbul

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said peace talks in Istanbul would focus on easing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, with securing a ceasefire the top objective.

"The minimum programme will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum programme is reaching an agreement on a ceasefire," Kuleba said Tuesday.

Ahead of the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is prepared to declare its neutrality, as Moscow has demanded, and is open to compromise on the fate of the Donbas, the contested region in the country’s east.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

