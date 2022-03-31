Live: Moscow announces Mariupol ceasefire, Eastern Ukraine braces for fresh offensive

WAR IN UKRAINE

Locals walk in the demolished town centre of Trostyanets after Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from the town, March 30, 2022.

The Russian defence ministry announced a local ceasefire Thursday to allow civilians to be evacuated from Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Russia's vows to de-escalate fighting against its neighbour, saying his army was getting ready for further fighting in the east. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

7:31am: Eastern Ukraine braces for fresh Russian offensive

Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow deploys more troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

6:37am: Moscow announces Mariupol ceasefire

The Russian defence ministry announced a local ceasefire Thursday to allow civilians to be evacuated from Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol.

A humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, via the Russian-controlled port of Berdiansk, would be opened from 10am (07:00 GMT), the ministry said Wednesday.

"For this humanitarian operation to succeed, we propose to carry it out with the direct participation of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross," the ministry statement said.

The Russian ministry asked Kyiv to guarantee the "unconditional respect" for the ceasefire through written notification to the Russian side, the UNHCR and ICRC before 6am (03:00 GMT) Thursday.

6:30am: US, UK say fearful advisors misled Putin on Ukraine war

President Vladimir Putin is being misled by fearful advisors as his Ukraine invasion goes awry, with mutinous Russian troops sabotaging equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft, US and British intelligence agencies say.

The close allies, whose spies have played up Russia's failures and highlighted Kremlin divisions, said Putin's advisors were "too afraid" to tell him the full truth about battlefield reverses and the real impact of sanctions.

Hours after the White House released its withering intelligence assessment, Britain's GCHQ spy agency chief Jeremy Fleming said Thursday that the Russian leader had overestimated his military's ability to secure a rapid victory.

"We've seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft," Fleming said in a prepared speech to the Australian National University in Canberra.

"And even though Putin's advisors are afraid to tell him the truth, what's going on and the extent of these misjudgements must be crystal clear to the regime."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

