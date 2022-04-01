Live: EU to urge China to rethink its stance on Russia over Ukraine war

WAR IN UKRAINE

European commission president Ursula von der Leyen (seen in the picture) and European Council president Charles Michel will hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and later President Xi Jinping in a virtual summit on April 1, 2022.

The EU is set to hold a virtual summit with China against a backdrop of increasing alarm over Beijing's growing proximity with Moscow and its reluctance to condemn its invasion of Ukraine. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

7:15am: EU to push China at virtual summit to not support Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold the videoconference with EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, carrying through on an annual exercise that was skipped last year as tensions simmered.

"The meeting will focus on the role we are urging China to play, to be on the side of the principles of international law without ambiguity and exert all the necessary influence and pressure on Russia," said French European affairs minister Clement Beaune, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency.

“This was not the initial purpose of the summit but it necessarily became one,” Beaune said, though he insisted other topics such as climate and trade “would not disappear”.

The EU-China summit is usually an effort to deepen trade ties. But, last year's exchange of tit-for-tat sanctions over the plight of China's Uyghur minority, followed by Beijing's trade coercion of EU-member Lithuania over Taiwan, soured preparations for the meeting.

08:14am: Russia preparing for “powerful strikes”, says Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia is consolidating and preparing “powerful strikes” in the country’s east and south, including besieged Mariupol, where a new attempt will be made Friday to evacuate civilians from the devastated city.

Russia meanwhile threatened to turn off its gas taps to Europe if payments are not made in rubles, as US President Joe Biden ordered a record release of strategic oil reserves to ease soaring US prices.

Over a month into Russia's invasion of its neighbour, Vladimir Putin's troops have devastated cities like Mariupol with shelling, killing at least 5,000 people in the port city alone.

In peace talks this week, Russia said it would scale back attacks on the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv, but Ukrainian and Western officials have dismissed the pledge, saying Moscow's troops were merely regrouping.

“This is part of their tactics,” said Zelensky in a late-night address.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

