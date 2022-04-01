On the ground: Residents of Ukraine's Kharkiv caught in the line of fire

WAR IN UKRAINE

All but a handful of residents have fled Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, after repeated Russian shelling has reduced much of the city to a wasteland.

Russian forces are continuing to bomb residential areas in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on a daily basis. The shelling has reduced much of the city to a wasteland and nearly all the residents have fled. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent went to meet some of them.

Advertising Read more

Ludmylla, 75, is one of five people left in her block on the outskirts of Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Russian artillery pounds the outskirts of Kharkiv day and night. Ludmylla, whose building was hit in a strike on March 23, became emotional as she described the shelling.

“It’s so scary,” she said. “Last night was terrifying and all day today was too.”

Another family has fled the shelling to seek safety elsewhere but they still bring food to the city’s residents out of solidarity.

“We come back every day to see our neighbours,” said Ariel. “But we always go home before the evening. We just bring them supplies and then we go back.”

Click on the player above to watch the report in full.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe