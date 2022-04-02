As it happened: Thousands of residents evacuated from besieged Mariupol

WAR IN UKRAINE

More than 3,000 people have escaped the besieged region of Mariupol in a convoy of buses and private cars. Dozens of buses carrying Mariupol residents who arrived on Friday in Zaporizhzhia, about 200 kilometres to the northwest. Read our live blog below to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

Advertising Read more

07:24am: Pentagon to allot extra $300 mn in 'security assistance' to Ukraine

The US Defense Department announced Friday it is allotting $300 million in "security assistance" for Ukraine to bolster the country's defense capabilities, adding to the $1.6 billion Washington has committed since Russia invaded in late February.

The package includes laser-guided rocket systems, drones, ammunition, night-vision devices, tactical secure communications systems, medical supplies and armored vehicles.

"This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

07:04am: Red Cross prepares fresh evacuation effort in Mariupol

The city has faced weeks of ferocious Russian shelling, with at least 5,000 residents killed, according to local authorities, and the estimated 160,000 who remain face shortages of food, water and electricity.

“We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky said in a video address early Saturday.

Giving details of Friday's evacuation efforts along humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 42 buses carrying Mariupol residents had departed from the city of Berdiansk, 70 kilometres (44 miles) southwest, while another 12 had left Melitopol with local residents on board.

Meanwhile, The International Committee of the Red Cross said its team headed to Mariupol to conduct an evacuation effort was forced to turn back Friday after "arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed". It said it would try again Saturday.

Read more analysis on the war in Ukraine © Studio graphique France Médias Monde

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe