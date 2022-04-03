Live: Air strikes hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, says official

AS IT HAPPENED

In this file photo taken on March 17, 2022 a barricade is pictured in front of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet in Odesa.

An official of Ukraine’s interior ministry said that air strikes rocked Ukraine's strategic Black Sea port of Odesa early Sunday morning. The latest attack comes after Kyiv's warning that Russia was trying to consolidate its troops in the south. Read our live blog to follow the latest events. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

08:39am: 'Peace talks not ready for leaders' meeting'

Russia said on Sunday that peace talks had not progressed enough for a leaders' meeting and that Moscow's position on the status of Crimea and Donbas remained unchanged.

"The draft agreement is not ready for submission to a meeting at the top," Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Telegram. "I repeat again and again: Russia's position on Crimea and Donbas remains UNCHANGED."

07:45am: Loud explosions heard in Odesa

"Odesa was attacked from the air," Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, wrote on his Telegram account. "Fires were reported in some areas. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defence."

An AFP reporter heard explosions in the southwestern city at around 6:00 am (0300 GMT). The blasts sent up at least three columns of black smoke with flames visible apparently in an industrial area. A soldier near the site of one of the strikes said it was likely a rocket or a missile.

The attack comes as Russian forces appeared to be withdrawing from the country's north. On Friday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia was consolidating and preparing "powerful strikes" in the south, joining a chorus of Western assessments that Moscow's troops were regrouping.

