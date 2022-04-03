WAR IN UKRAINE
Slideshow: Death, destruction in wake of Russian troop withdrawal from northern Ukraine
Issued on:
A recent Russian troop withdrawal from the Kyiv region has left apocalyptic scenes of death and destruction amid growing reports of atrocities, particularly in the suburb of Bucha. Western leaders and international human rights groups have called for an investigation into the incidents, while Russia denies killing civilians in Bucha. Click on the arrows in the photograph below to view the slideshow.
