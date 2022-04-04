Live: Russia denies allegations, seeks UN Security Council meet on Bucha

War in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the head of the Republic on March 30, 2022.

Moscow has called for a special UN Security Council meeting Monday to address claims that Russian forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities are investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, strewn around towns near Kyiv. Read our live blog to follow the latest events. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

4:20 am: Russia seeks Monday UN Security Council meet on Bucha, Ukraine

"In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in #Bucha Russia requested a meeting of UN #SecurityCouncil on Monday April 4," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday on Twitter.

Ukraine and Western leaders have erupted in outrage over the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people in Bucha, a small town northwest of Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directly blamed Moscow for the "killings" of civilians.

Russia denied the accusations and said Kyiv staged footage of the corpses.

A senior Washington official swiftly slammed Moscow's UN move and said it was designed to "feign outrage."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

