From Ukraine with love: Newlyweds defy Russian bombs in Kharkiv

Anton and Nastya embracing in the ruins of Kharkiv in a bid to spread a message of hope and defiance.

Authorities in the Kharkiv region have reported more than 50 shells have fallen in the past 24 hours alone as Russian attacks on the northeastern Ukrainian city continue. But even as the prospect of a Russian offensive looms large, one couple has chosen to send out a message of love – and resistance. FRANCE 24’s Catherine Norris Trent, Achraf Abid and Romeo Langlois report.

Amid the devastation of a bombed-out building in central Kharkiv, Anton and Nastya have decided to convey a message of hope and resistance by getting married amid the ruins of their city.

“Despite all the atrocities committed in Kharkiv and Ukraine, there’s still space for love...,” Anton begins, with Nastya continuing: "…and for kindness and warmth. Only feelings like this can help us to cope – and to win."

The couple have chosen to publicise their wedding to show the world that love can prevail even in a time of war and to shine a light on the tragedies unfolding on the ground.

