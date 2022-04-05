Live: Ukraine’s Zelensky to address Security Council amid outrage over Bucha killings

War in Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UN Security Council on April 5, 2022, over civilian deaths he says were caused by Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday at a session that will review allegations that Russian forces have intentionally murdered civilians in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, following the discovery of hundreds of bodies. Read our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

07:57am: ‘Extraordinary defeat of Russian forces’ in Bucha

Russian forces do not seem to have retreated from the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, voluntarily, but rather because they faced an “extraordinary defeat” by Ukrainian troops. “It was clearly not an orderly withdrawal from these areas. There are destroyed Russian military vehicles absolutely everywhere,” FRANCE 24’s Ukraine correspondent Gulliver Cragg reports.

6:30am: Ukraine’s Zelensky to address UN Security Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday after saying it is in Kyiv’s interest to have the most open investigation into the killing of civilians in Ukraine.

He said that in Bucha, where mass graves and bodies were found after Ukraine took the town back from Russian forces, at least 300 civilians have been killed, and he expects that in Borodyanka and other towns the number of casualties may be even higher.

The speech will be Zelensky's first to the UN body since Russia's invasion. It comes after he made an emotional trip to Bucha outside the capital, where dozens of bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Horrific images of corpses lying in the streets, some with their hands bound behind them, have drawn international condemnation.

04:04am: Moscow warns of ‘symmetrical’ response to Western countries’ expulsion of Russian diplomats

Russia will respond proportionately to the expulsion of its diplomats from a number of Western countries, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev said late on Monday.

“Everyone knows the answer: it will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations,” Medvedev said in a posting on his Telegram channel.

“Who have they punished? First of all, themselves.”

On Monday, France said it would expel 35 Russian diplomats over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine and Germany declared “significant number” of Russian diplomats as undesirable.

“If this continues, it will be fitting, as I wrote back on 26th February – to slam shut the door on Western embassies,” Medvedev said. “It will be cheaper for everyone. And then we will end up just looking at each other in no other way than through gunsights.”

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

