Live: US and EU set to impose more sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The United States and its allies on Wednesday prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes" demanding commensurate punishment. Read our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

6:30 am: Fresh round of US sanctions will respond in part to killings in Bucha, Ukraine

A new round of US sanctions that will be imposed on Russia will in part be a response to killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

The sanctions "will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian owned financial institutions, also state owned enterprises," Psaki said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

