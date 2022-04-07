Live: Over 5,000 civilians dead in Ukraine's Mariupol, says mayor

War in Ukraine

Cemetery workers load the corpses of civilians killed in Bucha into a truck to be transported to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country's industrial east. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

7:29 am: US ramps up sanctions on Russia

The Biden administration announced it would expand and increase some of the same types of sanctions that have been seen in the past, with full blocking sanctions on two major Russian banks. These sanctions, like the previous ones, include a carve-out for energy purchases. FRANCE 24's correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani reports from Washington, DC.

6:05 am: Ukraine girds for renewed Russian offensive on eastern front

Ukraine braced for a climactic battle for control of the besieged country's industrial east, as Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup and intensify their offensive across the Donbas region, where authorities urged people to evacuate before time runs out.

The mayor of the southern port city of Mariupol said Wednesday that more than 5,000 civilians had been killed there. Meanwhile, in areas north of the capital, Ukrainian officials gathered evidence of Russian atrocities amid telltale signs that Moscow’s troops killed people indiscriminately before retreating over the past several days.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russian military continued to build up its forces in preparation for a new offensive in the east, where the Kremlin has said its goal is to “liberate” the Donbas, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland. But he said Ukraine, too, was preparing for battle.

“We will fight and we will not retreat,” he said. “We will seek all possible options to defend ourselves until Russia begins to seriously seek peace. This is our land. This is our future. And we won’t give them up.”

5:30 am: US Senate to vote on revoking Russia's trade status, oil ban

The US Senate will take up legislation Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia and to ban the importation of its oil. Both bills have been bogged down in the Senate, frustrating lawmakers who want to ratchet up the US response to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to be held accountable for what Schumer said were war crimes against Ukraine.

The trade suspension measure paves the way for US President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on certain Russian imports. The bill banning Russian oil would codify restrictions Biden has already put in place through executive action.

