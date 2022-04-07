Underground in Chuhuiv, Ukraine: Meet the civilians hiding from Russian bombs

ON THE GROUND

In Chuhuiv, thousands of Ukrainians have been living underground since the war started nearly six weeks ago. This small town south-east of Kharkiv has been caught in the crossfire – until recently cut off from the outside world when it was surrounded by Russian troops. Evacuations are too dangerous to risk, so these civilians are doing what they can to survive where they are. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris Trent, Roméo Langlois and Achraf Abid report.

Denis, a factory worker, has been living in an underground bunker with his extended family of 16. "It seems safe in here but nothing is 100% sure. If we're going to get hit, we'll get hit, so be it," he says.

Running for cover is part of their daily routine.

The outskirts of the town have borne the brunt of fighting – houses reduced to rubble by powerful blasts. Soldiers pointing to a huge crater say it was caused by a 500-kilo bomb.

At a local hospital, the wounded are being rushed in as the sound of shelling rings out. We're told not to film the facade of the hospital, for the staff are afraid of targeted strikes.

Andriy Mykolaiyovch, a doctor, says, "We don't have any choice, we have to treat the patients. That's our duty and that's that".

Our interview with the town's mayor, Halyna Minayeva was suddenly cut short by incoming rocket fire. After changing locations and stopping to assist a woman asking where she could find humanitarian aid, the mayor told FRANCE 24, "I'm not afraid. I'm not allowed to be afraid. I've got too much work to do".

Ukrainian fighters are holding the Russians at bay for now but the sound of shelling continues throughout the day. Between resignation and stoicism, the citizens of Chuhuiv have been forced to adapt to the conflict raging just down the road.

To watch the full report, click on the video player above.

